Schutt Hat-trick Helps Australia Women Complete ODI Clean Sweep Over West Indies

A Megan Schutt hat-trick, the first by an Australian woman in ODIs helped Australia to victory in the third and final women’s ODI against West Indies in Antigua on Wednesday. In the process, Australia have completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the series and taken their recent form to 15 matches undefeated, while also winning a fifth straight series.
