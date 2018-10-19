Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Schutt Impressed with Debutants Molineux, Wareham’s Performance Against Pakistan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 19, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
Australian women's cricket team. (Image: @SouthernStars/Twitter)

The gulf between the Australian and Pakistani women’s sides was visible at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lampur on Thursday as the former thrashed the latter by five wickets in the first match of the three-match ODI series in the ICC Women's Championship.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 95 in the rain affected game and Australia chased down the target in under 23 overs. Megan Schutt finished with 3/17, and was named the Player of the Match. But Australia’s debutants, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham, were the ones that caught the eye.

Wareham, the right-arm medium pacer, picked up 2/22 from her five overs, while left-arm spinner Molineux took 1/9 from seven overs. Nicola Carey, who was playing just her fourth ODI, chipped in with 3/19.




“It was beautiful – they’re two people who genuinely deserved (their ODI caps). In the trial match the other day, they showed what they could do and they did well today, they don’t show any nerves at all,” said Schutt after the game.

“I thought we bowled pretty well, to be honest. It was a pretty skiddy wicket and we adapted to that and kept it to a low total. I think attacking the stumps was pretty important, obviously the whole mentality of ‘they miss you hit’ is pretty crucial on wickets like this.”

Speaking about her success of late, she said, “I don’t know, but it’s a bit to do with confidence and also knowing my role. They (the management) are pretty clear on what our roles are for all of us and having that coming into a match is something you can feel pretty confident with.”

“I didn’t change my plan too much,” she said. “I try to be as attacking at the stumps I can and tried to use my swing. There was a little bit of that there for me today early so that worked in my favour."
First Published: October 19, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
