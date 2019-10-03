The panel supported by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's faction on Wednesday swept the election to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).
Panel member Abhilash Khandekar was elected president of the MPCA unopposed.
In the election for the secretary's post, Sanjeev Rao defeated Amitabh Vijayvargiya by 17 votes.
For the post of treasurer, Pawan Jain emerged victorious, defeating his rival Prem Patel by 78 votes.
Ramnik Singh Saluja was elected unopposed as vice-president of the MPCA.
Siddhiyani Patni was elected unopposed to the post of joint secretary of the association.
Congratulating the winners, Scindia, a former MPCA president, said, "I am confident the tradition of goodwill and cooperation will be carried forward by the new office-bearers."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Scindia Camp Sweeps Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Polls
Ramnik Singh Saluja was elected unopposed as vice-president of the MPCA.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings