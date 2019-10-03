Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lunch

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

324/1 (88.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

1st Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

4th T20I: MAL VS VAN

MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

03 Oct, 201912:15 IST

Scindia Camp Sweeps Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Polls

Ramnik Singh Saluja was elected unopposed as vice-president of the MPCA.

PTI |October 3, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
The panel supported by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's faction on Wednesday swept the election to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Panel member Abhilash Khandekar was elected president of the MPCA unopposed.

In the election for the secretary's post, Sanjeev Rao defeated Amitabh Vijayvargiya by 17 votes.

For the post of treasurer, Pawan Jain emerged victorious, defeating his rival Prem Patel by 78 votes.

Siddhiyani Patni was elected unopposed to the post of joint secretary of the association.

Congratulating the winners, Scindia, a former MPCA president, said, "I am confident the tradition of goodwill and cooperation will be carried forward by the new office-bearers."

Jyotiraditya ScindiaMadhya Pradesh Cricket Association

