SCK vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction For Trinidad T10 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Soca Kings vs Blue Devils, June 20, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, 9:30 PM IST

SCK vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SCK vs BLD Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match 25 between Soca Kings vs Blue Devils: Soca Kings will take on the Blue Devils in the 25th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Indian viewers can tune in at 9:30 pm IST to watch the exciting fixture.

The Soca Kings were on a consecutive three-match winning run before being stopped by the Leatherback Giants in the last match by 6 wickets. They will be trying to get back on winning ways on Monday. Captain Jason Mohammed will be hoping to gain some momentum and climb up the table.

The Blue Devils have had a disappointing campaign so far managing to win only one out of their seven matches. They are struggling at the bottom of the table with just 5 points to their name. The experience of players like Isaiah Rajah and Jon Russ Jagessar will be important for Blue Devils to make any progress in the season.

Ahead of match 25 between Soca Kings vs Blue Devils; here is everything you need to know:

SCK vs BLD Telecast

The match between Soca Kings vs Blue Devils will not be telecast in India.

SCK vs BLD Live Streaming

The match between Soca Kings vs Blue Devils will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCK vs BLD Match 14 Details

The SCK vs BLD match 25 will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Monday, June 20, at 9:30 pm IST.

SCK vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kirstan Kallicharan

Vice-Captain: Sion Hackett

Suggested Playing XI for SCK vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rickson Maniram

Batters: Kirstan Kallicharan, Jason Mohammed, Kyle Roopchand, Isaiah Rajah

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Vishan Jagessar, Sion Hackett

Bowlers: Jon Russ Jagessar, Ansil Bhagan, Shannon Gabriel

Soca Kings vs Blue Devils Possible XIs

Soca Kings Predicted Line-up: Kirstan Kallicharan, Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Jon Russ Jagessar, Sion Hackett, Shatrughan Rambaran, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, James Duncan, Chadeon Raymond, Rickson Maniram (wk)

Blue Devils Predicted Line-up: Aaron Alfred, Navin Bidaisee, Dejourn Charles, Kyle Roopchand, Rayad Emrit, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Vikash Mohan, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Ansil Bhagan

