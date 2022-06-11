SCK vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, June 12, 09:30 PM IST

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Soca King and Cocrico Cavaliers:

Soca King will be looking to record their first victory in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 as they will have a faceoff with Cocrico Cavaliers. The team has made a terrible start to the competition.

Soca King’s first game against Leatherback Giants was washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, the team lost its second game to Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by ten runs. The batters were responsible for the defeat as Soca scored only 71 runs while following a total of 81. With just one point, the team is fourth in the points table. For the team to do well on Sunday, Kirstan Kallicharan and Isaiah Rajah need to find their rhythm.

Coming to Cocrico Cavaliers, they are second after winning one of their two league games. Cavaliers started the tournament with an abandoned game against Blue Devils. The team registered its first win in the previous game against Steelpan Strikers. Cocrico secured a 58-run victory as Amir Jangoo played a superb knock of 58 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Soca King and Cocrico Cavaliers, here is everything you need to know:

SCK vs CCL Telecast

Soca King vs Cocrico Cavaliers game will not be telecast in India

SCK vs CCL Live Streaming

The SCK vs CCL fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SCK vs CCL Match Details

Soca King and Cocrico Cavaliers will play against each other at the Brian Lara Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on June 12, Sunday.

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jesse Bootan

Vice-Captain – Amir Jangoo

Suggested Playing XI for SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Leonardo Julien, Amir Jangoo

Batters: Jesse Bootan, Kirstan Kallicharan, Akeil Cooper, Isaiah Rajah

All-rounders: Jason Mohammed, Sion Hackett

Bowlers: Shiva Sankar, Rakesh Maharaj, Bryan Charles

SCK vs CCL Probable XIs:

Soca King: Rajeev Ramnath, Leonardo Julien, Isaiah Rajah, James Duncan, Kirstan Kallicharan, Sion Hackett, Kavesh Kantasingh, Shiva Sankar, Ricky Jaipaul, Jason Mohammed, Chadeon Raymond

Cocrico Cavaliers: Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Denesh Ramdin (c), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Shaaron Lewis, Barry Bhandoo, Akeem Alvarez, Strassark Sankar, Akeil Cooper

