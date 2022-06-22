SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, June 22, 09:30 PM IST

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers:

Soca King will lock horns with Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the 29th Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium on Wednesday, June 22. The two teams are experiencing completely contrasting rides in the league.

Soca King are reeling at the second-last place in the points table with just three wins from nine league matches. The team is going through a tough phase as they are on a three-match losing streak. Soca King registered their third consecutive loss as they were beaten by Blue Devils by 57 runs on Tuesday. Batters let the team down by they scored only 57 runs in their ten overs.

Speaking of Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, they are at the top of the points table with six wins and just one loss. Scorchers will be high on momentum as they defeated Cocrico Cavaliers by seven wickets in their last match. The team chased down 104 runs in 9.3 overs as Kamil Pooran smacked 50 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, here is everything you need to know:

SCK vs SLS Telecast

Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers game will not be telecast in India

SCK vs SLS Live Streaming

The SCK vs SLS fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SCK vs SLS Match Details

Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will play against each other at the Brian Lara Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on June 22, Wednesday.

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dexter Sween

Vice-Captain – Tion Webster

Suggested Playing XI for SCK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Randy Mahase

Batters: Mikhil Govia, Kirstan Kallicharan, Isaiah Rajah, Tion Webster

All-rounders: Jason Mohammed, Dexter Sween

Bowlers: Jon Russ Jagessar, Kavesh Kantasingh, Kieshawn Dillon, Shiva Sankar

SCK vs SLS Probable XIs:

Soca King: Lyndell Nelson, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, James Duncan, Chadeon Raymond, Kavesh Kantasingh, Shatrughan Rambaran (wk)

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Dexter Sween, Kamil Pooran, Joshua Ramdoo, Randy Mahase (wk), Mikhil Govia, Anthony Alexander, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Tion Webster (c), Khary Pierre

