SCK vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 3, 10:00 pm IST

SCK vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Soca King and Steelpan Strikers:

In the 13th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, we have Soca King playing against Steelpan Strikers at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday. Both the teams are doing well in the tournament and thus the viewers can expect a fierce battle of cricket.

Soca King have already established themselves as one of the favourites to qualify for the playoffs. They made a blistering start in the league by winning their first three matches. King’s first loss came in their last game against Leatherback Giants by seven wickets. The team could score only 102 runs in their ten overs and the Giants chased the total within 6.2 overs.

Just like Soca King, Steelpan Strikers also registered their first loss of the tournament in their last match. Following two back-to-back wins, the team was outplayed by Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. In the encounter, Strikers failed to impress with the bat as they ended up with 89 while chasing 133 runs.

Ahead of the match between Soca King and Steelpan Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

SCK vs SPK Telecast

Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers game will not be telecast in India

SCK vs SPK Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCK vs SPK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST on March 03, Thursday.

SCK vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain - Keagan Simmons

Suggested Playing XI for SCK vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian Ali

Batters: Evin Lewis, Keagan Simmons, Shaquille Duncan

All-rounders: Mark Deyal, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Uthman Muhammad, Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond, Kashtri Singh

SCK vs SPK Probable XIs:

Soca King: Leonardo Julien, Keagan Simmons, Shaquille Duncan, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond, Kashtri Singh, Jason Mohammed, Kiedel Glasgow

Steelpan Strikers: Mbeki Joseph, Adrian Ali, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mark Deyal, Jahron Alfred, Vikash Mohan, Uthman Muhammad, Akeal Hosein, Anthony Alexander, Imran Khan

