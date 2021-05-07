SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match, May 7, 09:00 pm IST

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between South Castries Lions and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage:The 15th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast will witness a thrilling encounter between South Castries Lions and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage. The match will commence at 9 pm IST at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Entering the contest, both the teams will be low on confidence as they started their campaign in the tournament with a loss. South Castries Lions weren’t at their fluent best in their first match against Micoud Eagles as they lost the game by six wickets. SCL arecurrently placed at the tenth spot on the points table and areyet to open its account.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage haveexperienced a similar ride as South Castries Lions in the tournament thus far. They were outplayed by Vieux Fort North Raiders in their first match by seven wickets and are thus placed at the second-last position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between South Castries Lions and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage; here is everything you need to know:

SCL vs CCMH Telecast

The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not telecasted in India

SCL vs CCMH Live Streaming

The match between SCL vs CCMH is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

SCL vs CCMH Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 9:00 pm (IST).

SCLvs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Johnson Charles

Vice-Captain- Alleyn Prospere

Suggested Playing XI for SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gaspard Prospere, Stephen Naitram

Batsmen: Dwight Thomas, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis

All-rounders: Shervon Leo, Collinus Callendar, Alleyn Prospere

Bowlers: Sanjay Hayle, Aaron Joseph, Dillan John

SCL vs CCMH Probable XIs:

South Castries Lions: Noelle Leo(wk), Johnson Charles(c), Nixon Edmund, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Stephen Naitram(c), Gaspard Prospere(wk), Jaden Elibox, Alleyn Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, Ephron Charles, Mc Kenny Clarke, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here