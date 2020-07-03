Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 July, 2020

1ST INN

PSV Hann Munden *

0/0 (0.0)

PSV Hann Munden
v/s
MTV Stallions
MTV Stallions

PSV Hann Munden elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindhood - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 3,2020

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Best Picks / SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Captain / SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindhood - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 3,2020

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Central Castries Mindhood, Central Castries Mindhood, Central Castries Mindhood and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindhood, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four Match Details

July 3 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four My Dream11 Team

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stephen Naitram

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Darren Sammy (CAPTAIN), Ackeem Auguste, Tonius Simon

SSCS vs SC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine (VICE CAPTAIN), Kester Charlermagne, Tarryck Edward, Jamaal James

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Xavier Gabriel, Dillan John, Keygan Arnold

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

South Castries Lions Kester Charlemagne, Johnson Charles, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Daren Sammy, Xavier Gabriel, Alex Antoine, Neolle Leo, Tarrick Edward, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptise.

Central Castries Mindhood Keddy Lesporis, Johnnel Eugene, Stephen Naitram (wk), Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Keygan Arnold, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere, Dillan John

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11SCL vs CCMHSCL vs CCMH dream11SCL vs CCMH dream11 predictionSCL vs CCMH dream11 teamSCL vs CCMH dream11 top picksSCL vs CCMH live scoreSCL vs CCMH ScorecardSt Lucia T10 Blast Super FourSt Lucia T10 Blast Super Four live scoreSt Lucia T10 Blast Super Four live streamingSt Lucia T10 Blast Super Four scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more