SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindhood - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 3,2020

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Central Castries Mindhood, Central Castries Mindhood, Central Castries Mindhood and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindhood, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four Match Details
July 3 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four My Dream11 Team
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stephen Naitram
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Darren Sammy (CAPTAIN), Ackeem Auguste, Tonius Simon
SSCS vs SC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine (VICE CAPTAIN), Kester Charlermagne, Tarryck Edward, Jamaal James
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Xavier Gabriel, Dillan John, Keygan Arnold
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
South Castries Lions Kester Charlemagne, Johnson Charles, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Daren Sammy, Xavier Gabriel, Alex Antoine, Neolle Leo, Tarrick Edward, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptise.
Central Castries Mindhood Keddy Lesporis, Johnnel Eugene, Stephen Naitram (wk), Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Keygan Arnold, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere, Dillan John
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Super Four South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindhood - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 3,2020
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Best Picks / SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Captain / SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings