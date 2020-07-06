Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6,2020

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCL vs CCMHDream11 Best Picks / SCL vs CCMHDream11 Captain / SCL vs CCMHDream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6,2020

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Match Details

July 6 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final My Dream11 Team

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stephen Naitram

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tonius Simon, A Prospere, Ackeem Auguste

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine (CAPTAIN), Kester Charlermagne (VICE CAPTAIN), Tarrick Edward

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Xavier Gabriel, D Baptiste, Dillan John, T Sookwa

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

South Castries Lions Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Tonius Simon, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Malcolm Monrose, Daniel Baptiste

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Ackeem Auguste, Keddy Lesporis, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John

