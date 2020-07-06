SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6,2020

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Live Score/Scorecard
SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Match Details
July 6 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
SCL vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final My Dream11 Team
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stephen Naitram
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tonius Simon, A Prospere, Ackeem Auguste
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine (CAPTAIN), Kester Charlermagne (VICE CAPTAIN), Tarrick Edward
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Xavier Gabriel, D Baptiste, Dillan John, T Sookwa
SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
South Castries Lions Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Tonius Simon, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Malcolm Monrose, Daniel Baptiste
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Ackeem Auguste, Keddy Lesporis, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John
