SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction: South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 SCL vs GICB match, May 9, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 9:15 pm IST

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters:

South Castries Lions are set to kick off their St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 campaign as they will face Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the seventh match today. The match is scheduled to be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Both the teams are placed in Group A.

In the last season, South Castries Lions produced a stellar show as they had managed to win four out of their five games. On the other hand, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters could not do anything significant in last season as they could only clinch victories in two games out of the four matches.

Ahead of the match between South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

SCL vs GICB Telecast

The SCL vs GICB game will not be telecast in India.

SCL vs GICB Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCL vs GICB Match Details

The SCL vs GICB match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, May 9, at 9:15 PM IST.

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kemrol Charles

Vice-Captain: Johnson Charles

Suggested Playing XI for SCL vs GICB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Wendell Inglis, Avalinus Callendar, Dalton Polius

All-rounders: Kemrol Charles, Emmerson Charles, Royce Paul, Rene Montoute

Bowlers: Shervon Leo, Lerry Auguste, Dornan Edward

South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Possible Starting XI:

South Castries Lions Predicted Starting Line-up: Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Noelle Leo, Swelan Auguste, Wendell Inglis, Avalinus Callendar, Nixon Edmund, Kemrol Charles, Emmerson Charles, Shervon Leo, Lerry Auguste, Aaron Joseph

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up: Jard Goodman (wicketkeeper), Dalton Polius, Jehan Boodha, Khan Elcock, Lee Solomon, Royce Paul, Rene Montoute, Tarrique Edward, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Jeandell Cyril

