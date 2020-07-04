SCL vs GICBDream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
SCL vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
SCL vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
SCL vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
July 4 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
SCL vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Julian Sylvester
SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Ashley Hyppoltye, Shani Mesman
SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Denver Didier, Alex Antonie (VICE CAPTAIN), Tonis Simon
SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Bradley Tisson, Kester Charlermagne (CAPTAIN), Xavier Gabriel
SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
South Castries Lions Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Daniel Baptiste, Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Lee Solomon/Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4,2020
SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCL vs GICBDream11 Best Picks / SCL vs GICBDream11 Captain / SCL vs GICBDream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK vs ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings