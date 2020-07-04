Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Raiders

62/7 (10.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Rangers
Brno Rangers*

51/3 (6.5)

Brno Rangers need 12 runs in 19 balls at 3.78 rpo

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4,2020

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
SCL vs GICBDream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

SCL vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

SCL vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

SCL vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

July 4 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

SCL vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Julian Sylvester

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Ashley Hyppoltye, Shani Mesman

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Denver Didier, Alex Antonie (VICE CAPTAIN), Tonis Simon

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Bradley Tisson, Kester Charlermagne (CAPTAIN), Xavier Gabriel

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

South Castries Lions Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Daniel Baptiste, Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Lee Solomon/Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

