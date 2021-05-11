SCL vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 11, 9:00 pm IST

SCL vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between South Castries Lions and Mabouya Valley Constrictor: In the 23rd match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast, South Castries Lions will lock horns against Mabouya Valley Constrictor. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the thrilling affair on Monday, May 11 from 9:00 pm IST.

South Castries Lions are enjoying a decent run in the league as they are sitting at the fifth position with two wins and one loss from three games. The defending champions started their campaign with a loss against Micoud Eagles but after that bounced back stronger to register two consecutive wins. In their last encounter, SCL defeated Vieux Fort North Raiders by 34 runs.

Mabouya Valley Constrictor, on the other hand, have succumbed to two losses from three games played in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021. They will be entering the contest against South Castries Lions after losing their previous match to Central Castries Mindoo Heritage.

Ahead of the match between South Castries Lions and Mabouya Valley Constrictor; here is everything you need to know:

SCL vs MAC Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 11 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

SCL vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Johnson Charles

Vice-Captain: Orey Changoo

Suggested Playing XI for SCL vs MAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Mitchel Louisy

Batsman: Z Edmund, O Changoo, W Clovis

All-rounders: M Shoulette, C Callendar, C Polius

Bowlers: X Gabriel, C Ange, A Joseph

SCL vs MAC Probable XIs:

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (c&wk), Wade Clovis, Rumario Simmons, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Shervon Leo, Avalinus Callendar, Aaron Joseph and Daniel Jn Baptiste

Mabouya Valley Constrictor: Orey Changoo (c), Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Leon Polius, Dale Smith, Mitchel Louisy (wk), Rick Smith, Lennice Modeste, Christian Ange and Shem Severin

