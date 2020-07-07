Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Tigers

92/4 (10.0)

Stockholm Tigers
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC*

61/5 (5.5)

Saltsjobaden CC need 32 runs in 25 balls at 7.68 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 28, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

1ST INN

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana *

67/0 (8.4)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Marsta CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Final Central South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 7,2020

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCL vs MRSDream11 Best Picks / SCL vs MRSDream11 Captain / SCL vs MRSDream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Final Central South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 7,2020

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Central South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries and Central South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

July 8 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles (VICE CAPTAIN), Sabinus Emmanuel

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Daren Sammy, Tonius Simon, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine (CAPTAIN), Kester Charlermagne

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Daniel Bapiste, Malcolm Monrose, Sadrack Descartes

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Central South Castries Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Tonius Simon, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Malcolm Monrose, Daniel Baptiste

Mon Repos Stars Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Mervin Wells, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Rohan Lesmond, Jamal Lesmond, Kevin Augustin

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11SCL vs MRSSCL vs MRS dream11SCL vs MRS dream11 predictionSCL vs MRS dream11 teamSCL vs MRS dream11 top picksSCL vs MRS live scoreSCL vs MRS ScorecardSt Lucia T10 BlastSt Lucia T10 Blast live scoreSt Lucia T10 Blast live streamingSt Lucia T10 Blast scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more