SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Final Central South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 7,2020

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Central South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries and Central South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles (VICE CAPTAIN), Sabinus Emmanuel
SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Daren Sammy, Tonius Simon, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells
SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine (CAPTAIN), Kester Charlermagne
SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Daniel Bapiste, Malcolm Monrose, Sadrack Descartes
SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Central South Castries Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Tonius Simon, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Malcolm Monrose, Daniel Baptiste
Mon Repos Stars Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Mervin Wells, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Rohan Lesmond, Jamal Lesmond, Kevin Augustin
