Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Raptors

73/3 (10.0)

Brno Raptors
v/s
Brno Raiders
Brno Raiders*

2/0 (0.3)

Brno Raiders need 66 runs in 56 balls at 7.07 rpo
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

120 (17.3)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC
v/s
CTL Eurocollege CC
CTL Eurocollege CC*

4/1 (0.4)

CTL Eurocollege CC need 117 runs in 116 balls at 6.05 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 5,2020

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCL vs MRSDream11 Best Picks / SCL vs MRSDream11 Captain / SCL vs MRSDream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Vineet Ramakrishnan |July 5, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 5,2020

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

July 5 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Colinus Callendar, Tonius Simon (CAPTAIN), Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Kester Charlermagne (VICE CAPTAIN), Alex Antonie, Hazel Charlery

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Daniel Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Kevin Augustin

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

South Castries Lions Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Daniel Baptiste, Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose

Mon Repos Stars Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Lee Solomon/Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11SCL vs MRSSCL vs MRS dream11SCL vs MRS dream11 predictionSCL vs MRS dream11 teamSCL vs MRS dream11 top picksSCL vs MRS live scoreSCL vs MRS ScorecardSt Lucia T10 BlastSt Lucia T10 Blast live scoreSt Lucia T10 Blast live streamingSt Lucia T10 Blast scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more