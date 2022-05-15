SCL vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, May 16, 12 AM IST

SCL vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphur City: South Castries Lions will be playing their third match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 against Soufriere Sulphur City on Monday, May 16. South Castries Lions are third in Group A points tally.

The team got off to a dream start by defeating Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by six wickets. However, they couldn’t continue the good performance and ended up losing their second game to Babonneau Leatherbacks by 12 runs. The team was let down by the batters as they scored only 87 runs while chasing a target of 100.

Soufriere Sulphur City, on the other hand, are at the top of the points table with two wins from as many games. They are coming into the Monday match after hammering Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by eight wickets. Sulphar City bowlers owned the game as they conceded only 74 runs in the overs. SSCS chased the total within 6.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphur City, here is everything you need to know:

SCL vs SSCS Telecast

South Castries Lions vs Soufriere Sulphur City game will not be telecast in India

SCL vs SSCS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCL vs SSCS Match Details

South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphur City will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 16, Monday.

SCL vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lerry Auguste

Vice-captain: Bradley Tisson

Suggested Playing XI for SCL vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Julian Sylvester, Johnson Charles

Batters: Aaron Joseph, Xytus Emmanuel, Jervan Charles

All-rounders: Kemrol Charles, Kevin Gassie, Bradley Tisson

Bowlers: Shervon Leo, Wayne Prosper, Lerry Auguste

SCL vs SSCS Probable XIs

South Castries Lions: Emmerson Charles, Aaron Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Shervon Leo, Kemrol Charles, Nixon Edmund, Avalinus Callendar, Lerry Auguste, Kensley Paul, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis

Soufriere Sulphur City: Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Acquinas Sylvester, Wayne Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Jervan Charles, Jaquain Mesmain, Dalius Monrose, Ashely Hippoltye, Julian Sylvester(wk)

