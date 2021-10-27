SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Scotland vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021 Match, October 27, 7:30 PM IST

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland vs Namibia: Scotland will take on Namibia Match 21 of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 27 and it will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, have been the story of the tournament so far. They started the tournament in the qualifiers with a loss against Sri Lanka but bounced back in spectacular fashion by beating Ireland and the Netherlands.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

David Wiese has been phenomenal for Namibia and he has made a real difference to the balance and results of the side. On the other hand, Scotland were flying high after winning all their games in the Qualifiers, but were given a rude awakening by Afghanistan as they slumped to a 130-run defeat in Abu Dhabi. To make matters more complicated for them, they have not yet won a match against Namibia in T20Is. However, for them, their bowling has not been too praiseworthy and barring Jan Frylinck, who picked up 2 wickets against Netherlands & 3 wickets against Ireland, none of the other bowlers have come to the party.

Both these sides are fairly evenly balanced on paper to take advantage of the conditions on offer and we can expect a closely-fought contest.

Ahead of the match between Scotland vs Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs NAM Telecast

The Scotland vs Namibia game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

SCO vs NAM Live Streaming

The match between Scotland vs Namibia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SCO vs NAM Match Details

Scotland will be up against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST on October 27, Wednesday.

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Wiese

Vice-captain: George Munsey

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen

All-rounders: David Wiese, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

SCO vs NAM Probable XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here