SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, BBL 2022-23, January 4

Perth Scorchers will host Sydney Thunder for an intriguing encounter of the Big Bash League on Wednesday. Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder are at the top of the table and the match promises to be a thrilling contest. Scorchers will be the favourites as they will be bolstered by home support and are on a four-match winning streak. Moreover, Scorchers are playing like defending champions under the captaincy of Ashton Turner.

However, Sydney Thunder are a formidable BBL side and have match-winners like Alex Hales and Daniel Sams. Both Sams and Hales can take the game to the opposition and will be key to their team’s chances. Chris Green and Co will be aiming to register a win against Perth Scorchers and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Ahead of the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder, here is all you need to know:

When will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder be played?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder will be played on January 4.

Where will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder be played?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder begin?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder will begin at 3:45 pm IST on January 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Sams

Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye

Suggested Playing XI for Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Inglis

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Cameron Bancroft, Alex Hales, Oliver Davies

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Green

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Predicted Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis, Jos Inglis, Adam Lyth, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green, Usman Qadir, Nathan McAndrew

