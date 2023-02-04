SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction For BBL 2022-23 Final: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, February 4

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat: Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers are set to face each other in the Big Bash League final just like they did in the second season of the tournament. Back then Heat had clinched a 34-run victory to win their maiden Big Bash League title in 2013. Defending champions Scorchers, on the other hand, will aim to successfully defend their title when they will take on Heat on Saturday. The Big Bash League final match between Scorchers and Heat will take place at the Perth Stadium. A win in the summit clash on Saturday, will help Scorchers, the most successful side in the history of the competition, to win a record fifth title.

Scorchers got the better of Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier by seven wickets to qualify for the final stage. Meanwhile, Heat had to win three matches in the knockout stage to reach the finals. However, the situation will be different for Heat this time as they are set to miss their three top players- skipper Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw. The Aussie triumvirate departed for India to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ahead of the Big Bash League final match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs HEA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League final match.

SCO vs HEA Live Streaming

The Big Bash League final match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SCO vs HEA Match Details

The SCO vs HEA match will be played at the Perth Association Stadium on Saturday, February 4, at 1:45 pm IST.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Neser

Vice-Captain: Aaron Hardie

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Josh Inglis

Batters: Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancraft, Josh Brown

Allrounders: Michael Neser, Aaron Hardie, James Bazley

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kuhnemann

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Possible XIs

Perth Scorchers Predicted XI: Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI: Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c and wk), Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

