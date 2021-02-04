SCO vs HEA Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Check Dream11 Prediction / SCO vs HEA Dream11 Best Picks / SCO vs HEA Dream11 Captain / SCO vs HEA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The Challenger fixture of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will pit the Perth Scorchers against Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval on Thursday, February 4.The Heat have made a surprising comeback to book a spot in the Challenger stage of the tournament. They are currently on a four-match winning streak. While three-time BBL championsScorchers have been impressive throughout the season, they have lost both their last two games and will be desperate to make amends.

The BBL 2020-21 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat match is scheduled to start at 2:10 pm, IST.

All the BBL 2020-21 matches will be broadcasted live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, whilst the live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

February 4 - 2:10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

SCO vs HEA BBL 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed

SCO vs HEA BBL 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Chris Lynn (C), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth or Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin.