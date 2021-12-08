SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 08, 04:05 PM IST

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat: In the fifth match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers will go against Brisbane Heat. Perth Stadium, Perth will host the match at 04:05 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

Perth Scorchers will kickstart their campaign in the tournament on Wednesday. The team was phenomenal in the previous season as they reached the final. However, a heartbreaking loss against Sydney Sixers by 27 runs in the showpiece event put an end to the team’s campaign. Scorchers will hope to carry forward the momentum from the last season. The team will also have support from the home crowd.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, failed to make a mark in their first match of BBL 11. The franchise suffered a loss against Sydney Thunder by seven wickets as they failed to defend 140 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Jimmy Peirson’s side will hope for a better performance against Perth.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs HEA Telecast

SCO vs HEA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

SCO vs HEA Live Streaming

The Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SCO vs HEA Match Details

The Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat contest will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth at 04:05 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Colin Munro

Vice-Captain- Ben Duckett

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Josh Inglis

Batters: Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman

SCO vs HEA Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Laurie Evans, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Kuhnemann, Liam Guthrie, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley

