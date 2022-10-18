SCO vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Scotland vs Ireland Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, October 19, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 9:30 am IST

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match between Scotland and Ireland: The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has already demonstrated that events are unpredictable and plans can be blown away in a split second. The second set of games in Group B begins with Ireland crossing swords against Scotland in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19.

The two sides head into this particular fixture with contrasting results. The Irish contingent was trounced by Craig Ervine’s Zimbabwe while Scotland pulled off an astonishing win over the two-time T20 champions, West Indies.

Scotland’s batting looks formidable with the likes of Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, and Chris Greaves proving their mettle at the highest level of the game. The pacers also executed their plans well to restrict the Windies from chasing down 160 in the last match. Mark Watt and Brad Wheal cracked the match open for Scotland, picking up crucial wickets in the powerplay. A solid performance by the bowlers in tandem handed Scotland an unexpected 42-run win.

The Irish team did not do much wrong in their opener. They were simply outclassed by Zimbabwe who announced themselves back on the world stage with a convincing victory. Going ahead, Ireland will need their big four of Paul Stirling, skipper Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, and Harry Tector to get going if they have to make it to the next stage.

A win could perhaps catapult either team to push for qualification. If the previous games are any indication of how this tournament will unfold, then get ready for a real crackerjack match between the two sides on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs IRE Telecast

The match between Scotland and Ireland will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

SCO vs IRE Live Streaming

The match between Scotland and Ireland will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SCO vs IRE Match Details

The match between Scotland and Ireland will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19, at 9:30 am IST.

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Craig Wallace

Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Andrew Balbirnie, Calum MacLeod, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Craig Wallace

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves



Scotland and Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Scotland Predicted Starting Line-up: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

