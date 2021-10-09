SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 Match between Scotland vs Namibia, October 9, 11:00 am IST

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 between Scotland and Namibia:

In the fifth match of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Summer T20 Bash 2021, Scotland will take on Namibia on Saturday, October 9, at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground of Dubai. The match between Scotland and Namibia will kick off at 11:00 am (IST) and the live stream of this fixture will be available on the SonyLIV app as Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for this tournament.

This is Namibia’s second match in the tournament. They started their campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, October 5, with a victory.

On the other hand, Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland played their first game against Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Friday, October 8.

Ahead of today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match between Scotland and Namibia; here are all the details you want to know:

SCO vs NAM Telecast

The match between Scotland and Namibia will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

SCO vs NAM Live Streaming

The match between Scotland and Namibia can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

SCO vs NAM Match Details

The match between Scotland and Namibia will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, on Friday, October 9. The match between Scotland and Namibia is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST.

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kyle Coetzer

Vice-Captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Craig Williams

All-rounders: Gerhard Erasmus, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Alasdair Evans

Bowlers: Chris Greaves, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

SCO vs NAM Probable XIs:

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: Ollie Hairs, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Josh Davey

Namibia Predicted Playing XI: Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock, Zane Green(wk), Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Craig Williams

