SCO vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up match, October 12, 7:30 PM IST

SCO vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up between Scotland and Netherlands: The Netherlands are scheduled to lock horns with Scotland in their first warm-up game for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The fixture will be played at the ICC Academy Ground 2 in Dubai at 7:30 pm IST on October 12, Tuesday.

Scotland are enjoying a good time and have won two out of their last three T20I games. Scotland defeated Ireland and PNG by five wickets and eight wickets respectively while they were beaten by Namibia in their most recent outing.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have been away from competitive cricket for the past few months. The team last featured in a three-match ODI series against Ireland which ended up in the Netherlands winning by 2-1. The Pieter Seelaar-led side will be hoping to prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 event by playing well in the warm-up games.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs NED Telecast

Scotland vs Netherlands match will not be telecasted in India.

SCO vs NED Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the game on FanCode.

SCO vs NED Match Details

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground 2 in Dubai on October 12, Tuesday at 7:30 pm IST.

SCO vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Richie Berrington

Vice-Captain: Calum Macleod

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar, Richie Berrington, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Safyaan Sharif, Timm van der Gugten

SCO vs NED Probable XIs:

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Dylan Budge, Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves

Netherlands: Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scot Edwards, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann

