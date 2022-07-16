SCO vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CWC Challenge League B 2022 match, July 17, 3:00 PM IST

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC Challenge League B 2022 match between Scotland and Nepal:

The upcoming CWC Challenge League match will see a battle between Scotland and Nepal. This will be the second time the two teams will face each other. In their first game, Nepal scored a comprehensive victory by five wickets.

The brilliant bowling performance by Sompal Kami and Mohammad Alam resulted in Scotland scoring just 144 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the total, Nepal won the game in 25.1 overs as Aasif Sheikh smacked 77 runs off 62 balls.

Coming to their overall performance in the tournament, Scotland are second in the points table with 15 wins and six losses. They scored a good win in their last game by defeating Namibia by three wickets. On the other hand, Nepal are fifth with eight wins and nine losses.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Nepal, here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs NEP Telecast

Scotland vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India.

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming

The SCO vs NEP fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCO vs NEP Match Details

Scotland and Nepal will play against each other at the Titwood in Glasgow at 3:00 PM IST on July 17, Sunday.

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Kyle Coetzer

Vice-Captain – Asif Sheikh

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh

Batters: Kyle Coetzer, Kushal Bhurtel, George Munsey

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Rohit Paudel, Richie Berrington, Aarif Sheikh

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bashir Ahmed

SCO vs NEP2 Probable XIs:

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross(wk), Richie Berrington(c), Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask

Nepal: Asif Sheikh(wk), Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed, Aadil Ansari, Dev Khanal, Sompal Kami

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here