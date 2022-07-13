SCO vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men's CWC League 2 match, July 13, 03:30 PM IST

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match between Scotland and Nepal: Nepal and Scotland will play against each other for the first time in the Men’s CWC League 2. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Titwood in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 13.

Scotland will have an upper hand as they are coming after defeating Namibia by a massive 77 runs. It was a complete performance by the team as both the batters and bowlers looked in fine touch.

Scotland smacked 258 runs in the first inning on the back of a 50-run knock by Calum MacLeod. The second inning saw Safyaan Sharif spilling magic with the ball. The seamer took a five-wicket haul to restrict Namibia to a score of 181 runs.

On the other hand, things didn’t go as per the plan for Nepal in their last outing. The team endured a 40-run defeat against Namibia after failing to chase the target of 221 runs. Aarif Sheikh was the only positive player for Nepal as he scored a much-needed fifty.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Nepal, here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs NEP Telecast

Scotland vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India.

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming

The SCO vs NEP fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SCO vs NEP Match Details

Scotland and Nepal will play against each other at the Titwood in Glasgow at 03:30 PM IST on July 13, Wednesday.

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Richie Berrington

Vice-Captain – Calum McLeod

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh

Batters: Richie Berrington, Calum McLeod, George Munsey

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Sompal Kami, Karan KC

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hamza Tahir

SCO vs NEP Probable XIs:

Scotland: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross(wk), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Chris Greaves

Nepal: Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed, Asif Sheikh(wk), Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Sompal Kami, Aadil Ansari, Dev Khanal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here