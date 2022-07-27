SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Scotland vs New Zealand 2022, July 27, 7 PM IST

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s first T20I match between Scotland and New Zealand: Scotland are set to kick off a new era under the leadership of skipper Richie Berrington. Kyle Coetzer, who led Scotland at last year’s T20 World Cup, relinquished captaincy duties last month.

Berrington, in his first assignment, will be up against mighty New Zealand in the first T20I today. The first match of the series will be played at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh. This is also going to be Scotland’s first T20I fixture after crashing out of last year’s T20 World Cup.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum against Scotland in the two-match T20I series. The Mitchell Santner-side come into the fixture after winning both the T20I and ODI series against Ireland.

After the completion of the T20I series, Scotland will take on New Zealand in one ODI fixture scheduled to be played on July 31.

Ahead of the first T20I match between Scotland and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs NZ Telecast

The Scotland vs New Zealand first T20I match will not be televised in India.

SCO vs NZ Live Streaming

The first T20I match between Scotland and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SCO vs NZ Match Details

The SCO vs NZ first T20I match will be played at Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on Wednesday, July 27, at 7:00 pm IST.

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-Captain: Lockie Ferguson

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Martin Guptill, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: James Neesham, Safyaan Sharif, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mark Watt, Ish Sodhi

Scotland vs New Zealand Possible XIs

Scotland Predicted Line-up: Richie Berrington (captain), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

