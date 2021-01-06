SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCO vs SIX Dream11 Best Picks / SCO vs SIX Dream11 Captain / SCO vs SIX Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Buoyed by two consecutive wins, a confident Perth Scorchers will lock horns with table toppers Sydney Sixers in match 30 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday, January 6.

The Perth Scorchers were amongst the back benchers this season, however after two back-to-back wins, they are moving up in the points table. They will now eye a third win when they clash with Sydney Sixers at home.

On the other hand, the defending champions Sydney Sixers will pose a stern challenge to the Scorchers, as they have won five out of their seven games so far. The Sixers will look to halt the Scorchers winning momentum and expect to stay at the top of table.

The BBL 2020-21 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers is scheduled to start at 1:45 pm IST.

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers: Live Streaming

All the BBL 2020-21 matches will be live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, while it can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers: Live Score

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League T20 2020-21, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers: Match Details

January 6 - 1:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Perth Stadium, Perth

Big Bash League T20 2020-21 SCO vs SIX Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers

SCO vs SIX BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers captain: James Vince

SCO vs SIX BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

SCO vs SIX BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

SCO vs SIX BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers batsmen: Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Liam Livingstone

SCO vs SIX BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers all-rounders: Daniel Christian, James Vince

SCO vs SIX BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Jake Ball, Ben Dwarshuis

SCO vs SIX BBL 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Andrew Tye

SCO vs SIX BBL 2020-21, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope or Steve O'Keefe, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball