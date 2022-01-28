SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction For BBL Final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Big Bash League 2021-22, January 28, 2:10 PM IST

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers: Two of the most formidable teams – the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers are set to battle against each other in the final of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Friday, January 28. The marquee clash will be hosted at the Docklands Stadium, in Melbourne and is scheduled to kick-off at 2:10 pm IST.

It’s a repeat of the last year’s final where the Sydney outfit triumphed by 27 runs beating Scorchers in the finals and both sides will be raring to add more silverware to their name. The Scorchers have been the most consistent team in this BBL 2021-22 edition and they booked their final spot after defeating Sixers in the Qualifier by 48 runs.

On the other hand, two-time champions Sydney Sixers have reached the finals for the third time in a row. They won the last two editions and they cemented their finals berth after playing out a nail-biting final ball finish to defeat the Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger by four-wickets. They will be brimming with confidence after their recent win and it won’t be a surprise if they beat the Scorchers on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs SIX BBL 2021-22 Final Telecast

SCO vs SIX final will be telecast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

SCO vs SIX BBL 2021-22 Final Live Streaming

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SCO vs SIX BBL 2021-22 Final Details

The BBL 2021-22 summit clash between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 02:10 PM IST on Friday, January 28.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Hayden Kerr

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Moises Henriques, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans

Allrounders: Dan Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis

SCO vs SIX Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (C), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: Hayden Kerr, Justin Avendano, Jay Lenton (WK), Jake Carder, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

