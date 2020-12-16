SCO vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
SCO vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Melbourne Stars are leading the Big Bash League points table with eight points. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have not been able to open their point bank till now. In the previous match, on December 12, Perth Scorchers were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Melbourne Renegades. Whereas, Melbourne Stars extended their winning run after defeating Sydney Thunders by 22 runs.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Melbourne Stars are leading the Big Bash League points table with eight points. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have not been able to open their point bank till now. In the previous match, on December 12, Perth Scorchers were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Melbourne Renegades. Whereas, Melbourne Stars extended their winning run after defeating Sydney Thunders by 22 runs.
The Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match will start from 1:45 PM IST at the UTAS on Tuesday, December 16.
SCO vs STA Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
SCO vs STA Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE ()
SCO vs STA Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Match Details
December 16 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the UTAS.
SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 team, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars:
SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars captain: Marcus Stoinis
SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell
SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk
SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Hilton Cartwright, Andre Fletcher, Ashton Turner, Colin Munro
SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC)
SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa
SCO vs STA Big Bash League Perth Scorchers playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris
SCO vs STA Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Lance Morris/Tom O Connel
Summary: SCO vs STA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCO vs STA Dream11 Best Picks / SCO vs STA Dream11 Captain / SCO vs STA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking