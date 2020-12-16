SCO vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Melbourne Stars are leading the Big Bash League points table with eight points. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have not been able to open their point bank till now. In the previous match, on December 12, Perth Scorchers were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Melbourne Renegades. Whereas, Melbourne Stars extended their winning run after defeating Sydney Thunders by 22 runs.

The Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match will start from 1:45 PM IST at the UTAS on Tuesday, December 16.

SCO vs STA Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

SCO vs STA Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Live Score

SCO vs STA Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Match Details

December 16 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the UTAS.

SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 team, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars:

SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars captain: Marcus Stoinis

SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Hilton Cartwright, Andre Fletcher, Ashton Turner, Colin Munro

SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC)

SCO vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa

SCO vs STA Big Bash League Perth Scorchers playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris

SCO vs STA Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Lance Morris/Tom O Connel

