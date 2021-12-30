SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 30, 01:45 PM IST

SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars: In the 27th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers will square off against Melbourne Stars. Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the match at 01:45 PM IST on December 30, Thursday.

Perth Scorchers have been phenomenal in the tournament so far. The franchise has recoded victory in six of their seven league matches. Scorchers’ only loss in the competition came in their last game against Sydney Thunder by 34 runs. It was a bad day at the office for Perth as they failed to chase a total of 200 runs.

On the contrary, Melbourne Stars are fifth in the standings with three losses and as many victories. After losing two back-to-back games, Stars defeated Brisbane Heat by 20 runs in their last match. They posted a mammoth score of 207 on the scoreboard and then stopped the opposition at a score of 187.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain- Mitchell Marsh

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Joe Clarke

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Nathan Coulter-Nile

SCO vs STA Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Tymal Mills, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Joe Burns, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright

