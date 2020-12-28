SCO vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SCO vs STR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SCO vs STR Dream11 Best Picks / SCO vs STR Dream11 Captain / SCO vs STR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Perth Scorchers will take on Adelaide Strikers in the 17th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21 today. Scorchers have lost all three matches played so far in the tournament and would be looking to get their first win here. Strikers, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season, having won two out of four matches played. Currently, they stand at the fifth position in the points table and a win here can help them break into the top 4. The match will be played at 1:45 pm IST at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.

December 28 – 01:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

SCO vs STR Dream11 team

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-captain: Peter Siddle

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff

SCO vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

SCO vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs