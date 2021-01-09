Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Best Picks / Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Captain / Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

SCO vs THU Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Sydney Thunders have been in their best form ever since the start of the Big Bash League 2020-21. Currently, they are the team with the highest points in the series. The team have been on the losing side of only two matches which is the least number of matches that any team has lost. With 22 points and six wins including their latest victory against Hobart Hurricanes by 39 runs, the Thunders will aim to maintain their position on the point table.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have very recently started recovering. The team had started the league with three continuous losses and it is only now that they have been on the winning end of their last three matches. Most recently they defeated Sydney Sixers by 89 runs.

The two teams have previously met each other in the league. In the match that took place on December 22, the Thunders beat the Scorchers by seven wickets.

The Upcoming SCO vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder match is scheduled for 1:45 PM IST on Saturday, January 9 at the Optus Stadium.

SCO vs THU Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

SCO vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Live Score

SCO vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Match Details

January 9 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Optus Stadium.

SCO vs THU Big Bash League dream 11 team, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder:

SCO vs THU Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder captain: Alex Hales

SCO vs THU Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder vice-captain: Jason Roy

SCO vs THU Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder wicket keeper: Josh Inglis

SCO vs THU Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder batsmen: Colin Munro, Alex Ross, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Jason Roy

SCO vs THU Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder all-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh

SCO vs THU Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green

SCO vs THU Big Bash League Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Josh Inglis (WK), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed.

SCO vs THU Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.