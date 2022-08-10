SCO vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match, August 10, 3:30 PM IST

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Scotland and the United Arab Emirates: Scotland will square off against the United Arab Emirates in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match at the Mannofield Park in Aberdeen on Wednesday. Both the teams are doing well in the competition.

The United Arab Emirates are third in the standings with 12 wins and eight losses. They are coming into the Wednesday encounter after winning their last match against the USA by eight wickets. The wicketkeeper-batter Vriitya Aravind was the standout performer with a knock of unbeaten 102 runs. The batting exploits by the 20-year-old helped UAE in chasing 199 runs with ease.

Scotland are doing extremely well in the One Day competition. They have lost just six of their 24 league matches. With 34 points, Scotland are second in the points table. The team will be riding on confidence after defeating Nepal in the previous game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and the United Arab Emirates, here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs UAE Telecast

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates game will not be telecast in India

SCO vs UAE Live Streaming

The SCO vs UAE fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SCO vs UAE Match Details

Scotland and the United Arab Emirates will play against each other at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen at 3:30 PM IST on August 10, Wednesday.

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Kyle Coetzer

Vice-Captain – Waseem Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Calum MacLeod, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Kyle Coetzer

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

SCO vs UAE Probable XIs:

Scotland: Craig Wallace, Safyaan Sharif, Kyle Coetzer (C), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask

United Arab Emirates: Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Ahmed Raza(C)

