SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, August 13, 3:30 PM IST

SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Scotland and the United States of America: Scotland will lock horns with the United States of America in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Friday. Mannofield Park in Aberdeen will host the high-profile battle.

The United States of America need to be more consistent with their performance. They are currently occupying fourth place in the points table with 12 wins and as many losses from 25 matches. The USA looked good in their last game as they thrashed Nepal by 39 runs. Gajanand Singh and Sushant Modani were the players of the match as they smacked a fifty each.

Just like the USA, Scotland will also be high on confidence. The team is on a three-match winning streak with their last victory against the UAE by 64 runs. Scotland are second in the standings with 17 wins and six losses.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and the United States of America, here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs USA Match Details

Scotland and the United States of America will play against each other at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen at 3:30 PM IST on August 13, Saturday.

SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Leask

Vice-Captain: Calum MacLeod

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel, Matthew Cross

Batters: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif

SCO vs USA Probable XIs

Scotland: Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Kyle Coetzer, Craig Wallace, Christopher McBride, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Matthew Cross (c&wk), Chris Greaves

United States of America: Saurabh Netravalkar, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Ian Holland, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh

