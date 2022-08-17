SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match, August 17, 3:30 PM IST

SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Scotland and the United States of America: Scotland will be fighting a battle with the United States of America on Wednesday at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen. Scotland will have an upper hand as they hammered the USA by five wickets in their last encounter.

The USA did a good job with the bat. The team registered a decent total of 295 runs in 50 overs. Aaron Jones was the star performer with a knock of 123 runs. However, the bowlers failed to continue the momentum and Scotland chased the total within 47.4 overs.

For Matthew Cross’ side, the middle-order batter Calum MacLeod smacked a century. For his knock of 117 runs, the batter also won the Man of the Match award.

Speaking about the overall performance, Scotland are second with 19 wins and six losses. The USA, on the other hand, are occupying fourth place with just 12 wins from 27 games.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and the United States of America, here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs USA Telecast

Scotland vs United States of America game will not be telecast in India

SCO vs USA Live Streaming

The SCO vs USA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SCO vs USA Match Details

Scotland and the United States of America will play against each other at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen at 3:30 PM IST on August 17, Wednesday.

SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Michael Leask

Vice-Captain – Aaron Jones

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Michael Leask, Nisarg Patel

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Watt, Cameron Stevenson

SCO vs USA Probable XIs:

Scotland: Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Kyle Coetzer, Craig Wallace, Christopher McBride, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Matthew Cross (c&wk), Chris Greaves

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel(w/c), Jaskaran Malhotra, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Aaron Jones, Ian Holland, Gajanand Singh

