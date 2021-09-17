SCO vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Scotland vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

After producing an enthralling game of cricket in the first T20 International, Scotland and Zimbabwe are all set to entertain the viewers with another high-voltage match. The second T20 International of the three-match series will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh at 6:30 pm IST on Friday, September 17.

Both Zimbabwe and Scotland gave a tough fight in the first T20I to take a lead by 1-0. However, in the end, the hosts managed to have the last laugh as they defeated Zimbabwe by seven runs. Batting in the first innings, Scotland posted 141 runs on the scoreboard.

Richie Berrington was the highest run-getter for the hosts with 82 runs from 61 deliveries. The second innings saw Zimbabwe’s middle-order making good efforts to chase the total. However, the visitors fell short of seven runs.

The visiting nation now needs nothing less than a victory to save the T20I series.

When will the 2nd T20I match Scotland (SCO) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, September 17.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Scotland (SCO) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The second T20 International will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Scotland (SCO) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The match will begin at 06:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match?

There will no telecast of Scotland vs Zimbabwe series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match?

Fancode holds the live streaming rights for the three-match T20I series between Scotland and Zimbabwe.

SCO vs ZIM 2nd T20I, Scotland probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif

SCO vs ZIM 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Scotland: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe

