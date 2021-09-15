SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20I match, September 15, 06:30 PM IST

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Scotland and Zimbabwe: The high-profile Zimbabwe tour of Scotland kickstarts on September 15, Wednesday. The first T20 International of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh at 6:30 pm IST. The tour is of utmost importance for Scotland as it will them in preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The hosts will be at a disadvantage in the upcoming T20I series as their players might be rusty. Scotland hasn’t played an international fixture for almost two years. Scotland’s last outing in the shortest format of the game came in October 2019 when they participated in the ICC World T20 Qualifier. Making a comeback in the international circuit after a gap of two years, the Kyle Coetzer-led side will be hoping to put up a decent show.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are coming into the series after ensign their last T20I series against Ireland in a tie. Both Zimbabwe and Ireland won a game each while one T20I was washed out due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs ZIM Telecast

Scotland vs Zimbabwe match will not be telecasted in India.

SCO vs ZIM Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the Zimbabwe tour of Scotland on FanCode.

SCO vs ZIM Match Details

The first T20I will be hosted at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on September 15, Wednesday at 06:30 PM IST.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Craig Ervine

Vice-Captain- Regis Chakabva

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Kyle Coetzer, Craig Ervine, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwed, Alasdair Evans

SCO vs ZIM Probable XIs:

Scotland: Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here