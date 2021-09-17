SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd T20I match, September 17, 06:30 PM IST

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between Scotland and Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe are scheduled to lock horns with Scotland in the second T20 International of the three-match series on Friday. The fixture will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh at 6:30 pm IST on September 17. Currently, the host Scotland has an upper hand as they are leading the series by 1-0.

The first T20 International between both teams was a nail-biting affair. The match saw the hosts electing to bat first. In the first innings, Scotland ended up with 141 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs. The all-rounder Richie Berrington emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for his team as he played a sensational knock of 82 runs.

Chasing 142, Zimbabwe got off to a torrid start. The visitors lost their wickets quickly in the match to give a lead to the opposition team. Milton Shumba tried to do damage control by adding 45 runs to the scoreboard. However, his efforts went in vain as Scotland emerged victorious by seven runs.

Zimbabwe will be playing a do-or-die game on Friday. Scotland, on the other hand, needs just one more victory to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs ZIM Telecast

Scotland vs Zimbabwe match will not be telecasted in India.

SCO vs ZIM Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the second T20 International on FanCode.

SCO vs ZIM Match Details

The second T20 International will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on September 17, Friday at 06:30 PM IST.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Richie Berrington

Vice-Captain- Safyaan Sharif

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva,Matthew Cross

Batsmen: Kyle Coetzer, Milton Shumba, George Munsey, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Safyaan Sharif

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Alasdair Evans

SCO vs ZIM Probable XIs:

Scotland: Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here