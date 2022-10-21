SCO vs ZIM Live Score and Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 12

Read more

Scotland caused a major upset in the tournament after outplaying two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies by 42 runs. Scotland, batting first, had amassed 160 runs in the game. Scotland spinner Mark Watt picked up three wickets to bundle out the Caribbean opponents for a paltry total of 118. However, in their next match, the Richie Berrington-led side had to suffer a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Ireland.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after conceding a 31-run defeat against West Indies.

Ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Zimbabwe; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Zimbabwe will take place on October 21, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Scotland vs Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Scotland vs Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Zimbabwe will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Possible XIs

Scotland Predicted Line-up: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c and wk), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here