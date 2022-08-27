SCO-W vs FB XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Scotland Women vs FairBreak XI, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for SCO-W vs FB XI T20I series, SCO-W vs FB XI second match, August 28, Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, Scotland, 2:30 pm IST

SCO-W VS FB XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s SCO-W VS FB XI T20I series second match between Scotland Women vs FairBreak XI:

The Fairbreak XI will be up against Scotland Women in the second match of the unofficial T20 series on Sunday (August 28) at the Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh.

The first match of the three-match series was called off due after rain halted play. Scotland were in a strong position before the covers came on to the field. Openers Ailsa Lister and Abbi Aitken stitched up an 87-run partnership with the former smashing a solid half-century. She was unbeaten at 51 off 33 deliveries smashing 9 fours and a six.

Both sides will be looking to draw first blood in the second fixture of the series. With the first match washed out, the winner of the next match can guarantee that won’t return empty-handed. Scotland looks stronger on paper and might just edge past FairBreak on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Scotland Women vs FairBreak XI; here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W VS FB XI Telecast

The match between Scotland Women and FairBreak XI will not be broadcast in India.

SCO-W VS FB XI Live Streaming

The match between Scotland Women and FairBreak XI will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

SCO-W VS FB XI Match Details

The SCO-W vs FB XI match will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday, August 28, at 2:30 pm IST.

SCO-W VS FB XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Katie McGill

Vice-Captain: Ailsa Lister

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W VS FB XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Laura Bailey, Ailsa Lister

Batsmen: Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

All-rounders: Darcey Carter, Katie McGill, Poppy Mc Geown

Bowlers: Ruchitha Venkatesh, Sonali Patel, Sam Haggo

Scotland Women vs FairBreak XI Possible Starting XI:

Scotland Women predicted starting lineup: Abbi Aitken, Ailsa Lister (wk), Lorna Jack, Becky Glen, Ikra Farooq, Darcey Carter, Katie McGill (c), Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Hannah Rainey, Sam Haggo

FairBreak XI predicted starting line-up: Yasmin Daswani, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Roberta Avery, Laura Bailey, Mariko Hill, Poppy Mc Geown, Zainab Khan, Jo Foster, Gunjan Shukla, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Sonali Patel

