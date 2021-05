SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s Super Series T20 2021 May 23, 3:15 PM IST

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s SuperSeries T20 2021 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women: The final match of the tournament will take place on Sunday, May 23. Scorchers Women are going to lock horns with Typhoons Women at 3:15 PM IST.

As of now Scorchers Women are leading with two wins while Typhoons Women have only one victory to their credit. The remaining matches that were played in the series had got abandoned.

All you need to know about SCO-W vs TYP-W match on Sunday, May 23:

SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast

The match will not be telecast in India.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can follow the match through social media accounts of the teams. The outing will also be available on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 23 at 3:15 PM IST. The two side will meet at The Inch Balrothery, Dublin.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gaby Lewis

Vice-Captain: Rachel Delaney

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes

All-rounders: Sophie MacMohan, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Jenny Sparrow, Georgina Dempsey

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable XIs

Scorchers Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Caoimhe McCann, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Cara Murray, Sophie MacMohan, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women: Rachel Delaney, Louise Little, Sarah Forbes, Orla Prendergast (c), Amy Hunter (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Maria Kerrison, Rebecca Gough, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig, Ava Canning

