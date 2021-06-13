SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Women's Super Series ODD 2021, June 13 06:30 PM IST

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women Women’s Super Series ODD 2021:

Scorchers Women will meet Typhoons Women on Sunday, June 13 at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The outing which is a part of Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 will commence from 6:30 PM IST. Among the two teams, Scorchers’ are stronger as they have managed to win the majority of the matches against Typhoons. Most recently, SCO-W beat TYP-W in a June 6 match by 105 runs and a May 30 match by 140 runs. The only time Typhoons were able to beat Scorchers was on May 9 when the team emerged victorious by 33 runs.

Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming

The match between SCO-W vs TYP-W is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 13 at Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The game will start at 06:30 PM IST.

SCO-W vs TYP-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul

Vice-Captain: Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen – Gaby Lewis (C), Leah Paul, Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney

All-rounders – Orla Prendergast (VC), Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack

Bowlers – Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Hannah Little

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable XIs

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Leah Paul, Jenny Sparrow, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Lara Maritz, Anna Kerrison, Hannah Little, Alana Dalzell, Ashlee King

Typhoons Women: Celeste Raack, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Cecelia Joyce, Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Rachel Delaney, Zara Craig, Freya Sargent

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here