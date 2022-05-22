SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Arachas Super Series 2022, May 22, 3:15 PM IST

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Arachas Super Series 2022 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women: In the fourth match of the Arachas Super Series 2022, Scorchers Women will be squaring off against Typhoons Women. The much-talked-about game will be played at Cliftonville Cricket Club in Greenisland at 3:15 PM IST on May 22, Sunday.

Scorchers Women are doing well in the league. The defending champions kickstarted the league with an abandoned game against Typhoons Women. In their second match, they defeated Dragons Women by one wicket. Shauna Kavanagh delivered the headline performance for her team as she scored not out 46 runs to help her team chase 149 runs. Scorchers Women are currently at the top of the points table.

Speaking of Typhoons Women, they need to cause a turnaround in the league at the earliest. Typhoons are heading into the Sunday game after getting a beating by Dragons Women. The team was let down by the batters as they scored only 194 runs while following a score of 258 runs.

Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women, here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women game will not be telecast in India

SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming

The Arachas Super Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cliftonville Cricket Club in Greenisland at 3:15 PM IST on May 22, Sunday.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rachel Delaney

Vice-Captain: Georgina Dempsey

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Jenny Sparrow, Louise Little

All-rounders: Sophie MacMahon, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable XIs

Scorchers Women: Jenny Sparrow, Rachel Delaney, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Anna Kerrison, Siuin Woods, Sophie MacMahon, Christina Coulter, Lara Maritz, Hannah Little, Jane Maguire

Typhoons Women: Robyn Lewis, Mary Waldron, Rebecca Stokell, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Tess Maritz, Laura Delany

