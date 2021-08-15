SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Women’s Super Series T20 2021, August 15, 3:30 pm IST

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Series T20 2021 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women: Scorchers Women will lock horns with Typhoons Women in the seventh T20 match of Women’s Super Series T20 2021 on Sunday, August 15. The match will be played at the North Kildare Cricket Club in Kilcock, Kildare, and is scheduled to be kick-start from 03:30 pm (IST). The last T20 of the eight-match series between the two sides will also be played on the same day and at the same venue at 8:00 PM IST.

Scorchers Women have been dominant in the eight-match series so far. The first two matches between the two sides were washed out due to rain. The third game saw Scorchers completely outplaying the Typhoons by 86 runs. Scorchers Women backed it up with another win by seven wickets in the fourth match. However, Typhoons finally made a comeback in the game as they won the last T20 in the Super Over. The T20 series is now reeling at 2-1 with Scorchers needing just one victory to seal the deal.

For Typhoons to win, they need to be at their fluent best on Sunday. The team needs to win both the games on Sunday to clinch the shorter format.

Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women; here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast

The Women’s Super Series T20 2021 will not be telecast in India.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming

The match between SCO-W vs TYP-W is available to be streamed live on FanCode app.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The seventh T20 will be played on Sunday, August 15 at the North Kildare Cricket Club in Kilcock, Kildare at 03:30 pm IST. The next T20 between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women will be played on August 15 only at 08:00 PM IST.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lara Maritz

Vice-captain - Orla Prendergast

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen: Rachel Delaney, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon

Bowlers: Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Ashlee King, Hannah Little

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable XIs

bHannah Little, Coulter Reilly, Gaby Lewis (c), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Leah Paul, Caoimhe McCann, Jenny Sparrow, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Ashlee King, Anna Kerrison

Typhoons Women: Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Mary Waldron (c & wk), Rebecca Stokell, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Rachel Delaney, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning, Maria Kerrison

