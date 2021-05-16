- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Women's Super Series ODD 2021 Match 5, May 16 3:15 PM IST Sunday
Check here SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Predictions and hints For Today's Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 Match 5 Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women. Also check the schedule of Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 16, 2021, 11:24 AM IST
SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 5 between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women: Scorchers Women will lock horns with Typhoons Women in the fifth One day match (ODD) match of Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 on Sunday, May 16. The match will be played at the North Kildare Cricket Club, Kilcock, Ireland and will kick-start at 3:15 pm (IST).
Scorchers Women started their Women’s Super-Series campaign with back-to-back wins in the opening two games. They secured a 14 run victory in the opening game and followed it with a four-wicket win in the following round. The third match between the two sides got abandoned due to rain. However, defending championsTyphoons came back strongly in the fourth round to defeat the Scorchers by 33 runs and make the scoreline 2-1.
Both sides will be looking to win the upcoming match, the Typhoons will look to level the series with another win, while the Scorchers will aim to make it 3-1.
The wicket at the North Kildare Cricket Club is likely to be a sporting one. As the ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, batters will be able to play shots on the up. However, the pacers might get some movement early on and the spinners may extract some turn off the surface as well in the middle overs.
Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women; here is everything you need to know:
SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast
Not televised in India.
SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming
The match between SCO-W vs TYP-W is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.
SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details
The match will be played on Sunday, May 16 at the North Kildare Cricket Club, in Kilcock Ireland, The game will start at 03:15 pm (IST).
SCO-W vs TYP-W captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Sophie MacMahon
Vice-captain: Orla Prendergast
SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh
Batsmen: Rachel Delaney, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Sarah Forbes
All-rounders: Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Orla Prendergast
Bowlers: Zara Craig, Jane Maguire, Jenny Sparrow
SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable XIs
Scorchers Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (C), Caoimhe McCann, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Cara Murray, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King-2, Kate McEvoy
Typhoons Women: Rachel Delaney, Louise Little, Sarah Forbes, Orla Prendergast (C), Amy Hunter (WK), Georgina Dempsey, Maria Kerrison, Rebecca Gough, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig, Ava Canning
