SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s Women's Super Series ODD 2021 Match, May 30, 3:15 pm IST

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women: Scorchers Women will square off against Typhoons Women in the sixth One-day match of Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 on Sunday, May 30. The match will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin and is scheduled to be kick-start from 3:15 pm (IST).

Scorchers Women are deemed as the favorites to win the contest as they are leading the seven-match series by 2-1. Scorchers started their campaign in the series on a high note as they won the first two fixtures. While Scorchers won the first match by 14, they registered victory in the second fixture by four wickets. However, Scorchers weren’t successful in keeping the defending champions out of the series for a long time. Typhoons Women came back strongly in the third match and scripted a victory by 33 runs.

The last two matches of Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 were abandoned due to rain. Entering the contest, Typhoons will try their best to defeat Scorchers and level the series by 2-2.

Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women; here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast

The Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 is not being telecast in India

SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming

The match between SCO-W vs TYP-W is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 30 at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. The game will start at 03:15 pm (IST).

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sarah Forbes

Vice-Captain- Gaby Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Forbes

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Jenny Sparrow, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable XIs

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast (c), Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rebecca Stokell, Maria Kerrison, Sarah Forbes (wk)

