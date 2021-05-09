SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s Super Series ODD 2021, May 9 3:15 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s Super Series ODD 2021, May 9 3:15 pm IST
Check here SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Women’s Super Series 2021 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women. Also, check the schedule of the Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 12:20 PM IST
SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Series 2021 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women: Scorchers Women will lock horns with Typhoons Women in the third One day match (ODD) match of Women’s Super Series 2021 on Sunday. The match will be played at the Rush Cricket Club, Dublin Ireland and will kick-start at 3:15 pm (IST).
Scorchers Women have won both their previous encounter against Typhoons in one-dayers. However, the opening T20 match of the Women’s Super Series was abandoned last Sunday.
The Scorchers Women won the first ODD by 14 runs. For Scorchers, Gaby Lewis and Shauna Kavanagh starred with the bat in the first game, while Leah Paul and Cara Murray excelled with the bowl.
In the second ODD, Gaby Lewis again put up a brilliant show, scoring 94 runs off 101 balls as Scorchers Women hammered Typhoons Women by four wickets. Lewis’ knock was laced with 13 boundaries.
Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women; here is everything you need to know:
SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast
Not televised in India
SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming
The match between SCO-W vs TYP-W is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.
SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details
The match will be played on Sunday, May 9 at the Rush Cricket Club, Dublin Ireland, Dublin. The game will start at 03:15 pm (IST).
SCO-W vs TYP-W captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Laura Delany
Vice-Captain: Jane Maguire
SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh
Batsmen: Laura Delany, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz
All-Rounders: Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast
Bowlers: Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Ashlee King
SCO-W vs TYP-W probable playing XI:
Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (C), Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Jenny Sparrow, Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Christina Coulter, Ashlee King.
Typhoons Women: Laura Delany (C), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter (WK), Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking