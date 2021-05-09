SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s Super Series ODD 2021, May 9 3:15 pm IST

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Series 2021 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women: Scorchers Women will lock horns with Typhoons Women in the third One day match (ODD) match of Women’s Super Series 2021 on Sunday. The match will be played at the Rush Cricket Club, Dublin Ireland and will kick-start at 3:15 pm (IST).

Scorchers Women have won both their previous encounter against Typhoons in one-dayers. However, the opening T20 match of the Women’s Super Series was abandoned last Sunday.

The Scorchers Women won the first ODD by 14 runs. For Scorchers, Gaby Lewis and Shauna Kavanagh starred with the bat in the first game, while Leah Paul and Cara Murray excelled with the bowl.

In the second ODD, Gaby Lewis again put up a brilliant show, scoring 94 runs off 101 balls as Scorchers Women hammered Typhoons Women by four wickets. Lewis’ knock was laced with 13 boundaries.

Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women; here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast

Not televised in India

SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming

The match between SCO-W vs TYP-W is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 9 at the Rush Cricket Club, Dublin Ireland, Dublin. The game will start at 03:15 pm (IST).

SCO-W vs TYP-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Laura Delany

Vice-Captain: Jane Maguire

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen: Laura Delany, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz

All-Rounders: Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Ashlee King

SCO-W vs TYP-W probable playing XI:

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (C), Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Jenny Sparrow, Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Christina Coulter, Ashlee King.

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany (C), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter (WK), Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

