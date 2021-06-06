SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable 11s for Today’s Women's Super Series ODD 2021 Match, June 6, 3:15 pm IST

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women: Scorchers Women will lock horns with Typhoons Women in the seventh One day match of Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 on Sunday, June 06. The match will be played at the Rush Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland, and is scheduled to be kick-start from 3:15 pm (IST).

Scorchers Women are a team to beat in the ODD series as they have thoroughly dominated the eight-match series. Scorchers got off to a flying start as they won their first two encounters by 14 runs and four wickets respectively. The third match of the series saw Typhoons making a comeback by scripting a victory by 33 runs.

The next two games were washed out due to rain while Scorchers again emerged victorious in the last match by a massive 140 runs. The upcoming seventh match will be a do-or-die game for the Typhoons as they have to win the contest anyhow if they wish to stay relevant in the series that is currently being led by Scorchers with 3-1.

Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women; here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W vs TYP-W Telecast

The Women’s Super Series ODD 2021 is not being telecast in India.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Live Streaming

The match between SCO-W vs TYP-W is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 06 at the Rush Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland. The game will start at 03:15 pm (IST).

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Lara Maritz

Vice-Captain – Gaby Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Forbes

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Jenny Sparrow, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig, Anna Kerrison

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable XIs

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Caoimhe McCann, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast (c), Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Zara Craig, Rebecca Stokell, Maria Kerrison, Sarah Forbes (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here