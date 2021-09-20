SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers match, September 20, 1:30 PM IST

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers between Scotland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19: Scotland Under-19 will square off against Jersey Under-19 in the second match of the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers tournament 2021. The fixture will be played at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground on September 20, Monday at 1:30 PM IST. Both the teams will be playing their opening match in the U19 Europe Qualifiers.

A total of four teams including the likes of Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland, and Jersey are competing in the event. The event is of the utmost importance for all the participating teams as the team winning the Qualifiers will confirm a berth in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, scheduled for next year.

Scotland’s Under-19 team might be under pressure while coming into the contest against Jersey. The team has failed to put up a decent performance in the recent past as they lost four out of their last five matches. Jersey U-19, on the other hand, will be making their comeback on the cricket field after a long time. The team hasn’t played any competitive match in recent years.

Ahead of the match between Scotland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Telecast

The Scotland Under-19 vs Jersey Under-19 match will not be broadcasted in India.

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Live Streaming

The match between Scotland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Match Details

The second match of the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers will be played between Scotland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19 at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground on September 20, Monday at 1:30 PM IST.

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Robin Carnegie

Vice-Captain- Muhaymen Majeed

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tomas Mackintosh

Batsmen: Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, James Smith

All-rounders: Josh Lawrenson, Sam Elstone, Robin Carnegie, Will Perchard

Bowlers: Charlie Peet, Christopher Cole, Asa Tribe

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Probable XIs:

Scotland Under-19: Ruaridh Mclntyre, Muhaymen Majeed, Jack Jarvis, Olly Davidson, Gabriel Gallman, Sam Elstone, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Charlie Tear, Tomas Mackintosh, Christopher Cole

Jersey Under-19: George Richardson, Robbie Forrest, Will Perchard, Robin Carnegie, Dylan Kotedia, James Smith, Toby Britton, Asa Tribe, Patrick Gouge, Jamie Watling, Josh Lawrenson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here